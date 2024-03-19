GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IT dept. sets up control room to curb black money during polls

March 19, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) has set up a round-the-clock control room here to provide information on possession or movement of unaccounted money or other valuables during the Lok Sabha election.

The toll free number is 1800-425-3173; email id: kerala.election2024@incometax.gov.in. WhatsApp – 87149-36111.

“As many as 150 personnel of the department will be deployed across the State to curb the flow of unaccounted money. Besides checks at the State borders, the department’s intelligence units will be active at airports and the Cochin port,” said Debjyoti Das, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Kochi, on March 19 (Tuesday).

“There will be quick reaction teams posted in all districts. The department is deeply engaged with the State Police and enforcement agencies, besides having our own intelligence units,” he said.

On whether checks will be held to rule out transportation of hawala money through helicopters, Mr. Das said the flying squads of the district authorities had the mandate to carry out such inspections. “They have to inform us, if they find some cash,” he said.

Officials of the department said people carrying cash above ₹50,000 should have valid documents. There will be enhanced surveillance in border districts to check the flow of unaccounted money, they said.

Related Topics

Kochi / corruption & bribery / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.