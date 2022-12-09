ISRO frame-up case: anticipatory bail pleas of former cops to be considered next week

December 09, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting on December 15 to consider the anticipatory bail pleas of former police officials who were grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ISRO frame-up case.

The apex court had on December 2 quashed the anticipatory bail granted to the accused, who were senior officers in the Kerala Police and the Intelligence Bureau, and asked the High Court to consider the pleas afresh.

The Supreme court had noted that the High Court had “made some observations without considering the individual role played by the respective accused when they were working in the Kerala Police/IB and without considering the nature of allegations against them”.

The court, while allowing the appeal filed by the CBI against the orders of the Kerala High Court, felt that the matters need to be remanded to the High Court to consider the anticipatory bail applications afresh.

The apex court felt that the High Court had not appreciated the FIR lodged by the CBI against the accused on the basis of the recommendations made by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice D.K. Jain committee.

The committee was appointed on a petition from former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan seeking action against the officers who framed him in the false espionage case. The CBI had grilled former officials P.S. Jayaprakash, Siby Mathews, Vijayan, Thampi S. Durga Dutt, R.B Sreekumar and V. K. Mainy who were involved in the ISRO espionage case probe.

While directing the High Court to consider the case afresh, the Supreme Court also clarified that it had “not expressed anything on merits in favour of either of the parties and it is ultimately for the High Court to pass appropriate order/s in accordance with the law and on their own merits and in light of the observations” made by it.