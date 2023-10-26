ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO Chairman to grace Kufos convocation ceremony

October 26, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath will be the special guest at the ninth convocation of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), which will be held on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. on the Panangad main campus.

He will also deliver the keynote address. Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala and Chancellor of Kufos, will deliver the convocation address and confer degrees on 792 students who have successfully completed their academic programmes during 2022-23.

