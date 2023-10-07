ISRO chairman calls for strong cybersecurity knowledge base

October 07, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath has called for strong cybersecurity understanding and knowledge base to ensure the security of the nation.

He was delivering the keynote address at the valedictory function of the 16th edition of cOcOn, the two-day international hacking and cybersecurity conference organised by the Kerala Police here on Saturday. He was the chief guest at the function. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated the valedictory function.

Mr. Somanath said the attempted attacks on the ISRO’s computer network numbered in the hundreds. “We ensure that they are handled appropriately and do not percolate into our networks. Software integrity within the satellites and rockets was very crucial, especially in missions like moon-landing,” he added, explaining how complex it was to run even a small programme linked to the landing on the moon and how huge the risk was associated with any such space activity.

When the ISRO launches a communication satellite, it is supposed to stay there for 15 years notwithstanding the software changes and upgradation of operating systems and hardware during the period. “The vulnerability of the satellite launched 10 years ago is very high since the technology is fast changing, and it was tough to upgrade the hardware or software which was already functioning up there. This poses a new challenge to our space engineers,” he said.

