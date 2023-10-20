HamberMenu
Israel’s intent is to eliminate Palestinians, says Sitaram Yechury

October 20, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor M. Anilkumar interacts with CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the Palestine solidarity meet organised by the CPI(M) district committee in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Thursday that the Palestinian people’s right to have their homeland was being snatched away by a gigantic imperialistic conspiracy as evident from the war unleashed on them by Israel.

Israel’s intent is to eliminate Palestinians and deny their right to a homeland, he said at a meeting organised by the CPI(M) Ernakulam district committee against the escalating attacks against Palestinians following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“World leaders are rushing to Israel to express their solidarity with Israel, saying that Israel has the right to self-defence. You cannot target the entire Palestinian population for the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7,” he said.

CPI(M) workers arrive for the Palestine solidarity meet organised by the Ernakulam district committee of the party in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Condemning the brutal bombing of Gaza hospital, Mr. Yechury alleged that Israel was spreading fake news by claiming that it occurred due to a misguided missile sent by the Hamas. Media houses pointed out that none of the Hamas missiles had the arsenal to kill people on such a large scale. Only Israel had such arsenal, he said.

Mr. Yechury recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also quick to express his solidarity with Israel, even though his government had not yet declared Hamas as a terror outfit. Mr. Modi, who remained silent on the violence in Manipur for nearly 100 days, responded in support of Israel within eight hours of the start of the conflict, he said.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that US President Joe Biden was shedding crocodile tears on the plight of the Palestinian people. The US has used its veto at the UN security council to block a resolution calling for Israel to allow humanitarian corridors into Gaza, he said.

