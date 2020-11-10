Israeli diplomats visit Kochi

Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru, Jonathan Zadka, and deputy chief of the mission, Ariel Seidman, visited Kochi on Tuesday.

They were briefed on the newly-renovated Kadavumbhagam synagogue on Market Road by Elias Josephai, its caretaker and the driving force behind the restoration of the 820-year-old place of worship.

Eminent citizens and people from various walks of life, including Bonny Thomas, one of the founding members of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, and Thaha Ibrahim, who has a keen interest in Jewish history and had taken care of a senior member of the Jewish community, Sarah Cohen, until her death last year, were in attendance.

“Swami Hariprasad of Vishnu Mohan Foundation, who supported the synagogue restoration, drove down all the way from Chennai to be with us for the visit,” said Mr. Josephai.

The Israeli mission officials also visited Mayor Soumini Jain and discussed areas where there could be collaboration between Israel and Kochi.