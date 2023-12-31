ADVERTISEMENT

ISM State meet begins

December 31, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State conference of Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), the youth wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, which began on December 30, was inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here by Palestine Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija.

He termed as ‘injustice’ attempts to challenge the Palestine State and added that the solidarity expressed by Kerala society to Palestinians offered a ray of hope.

He exhorted the youth to be active in nation-building and termed as ‘dangerous’ youth not having commitment to society and the country. Youth must strive to be doers of good deeds, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US