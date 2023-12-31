ISM State meet begins

December 31, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The State conference of Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), the youth wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, which began on December 30, was inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here by Palestine Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija.

He termed as ‘injustice’ attempts to challenge the Palestine State and added that the solidarity expressed by Kerala society to Palestinians offered a ray of hope.

He exhorted the youth to be active in nation-building and termed as ‘dangerous’ youth not having commitment to society and the country. Youth must strive to be doers of good deeds, he said.