Islanders to march to Collector’s camp office

People on Puthuvype island under the aegis of the Puthuvype LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samithi will march to the camp office of the District Collector here on March 2 to demand the withdrawal of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code that is in force around the upcoming LPG import jetty and storage facility.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in the area around midnight of December 15 to prevent disruption of construction work on the LPG jetty and storage complex being built by the Indian Oil Corporation.

A Samithi spokesperson said the district administration had decided to prolong the prohibitory orders in the area for another six months and the decision had not been conveyed to the people. The people in the area were holding a peaceful protest against the LPG facility and the imposition of Section 144 CrPC was not warranted, he claimed.

Residents in the area have protested against the LPG facilities claiming that they posed a threat to their life and property while the IOC has said that the project had received all statutory clearances and it had inducted the latest safety measures.