Islanders stage protest at GIDA office

The day-and-night demonstration by Goshree islanders before the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) office in protest against the inordinate delay in completing the road connectivity to the Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge began at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Kemal Pasha, former judge of the Kerala High Court, inaugurated the protest spearheaded by the Pizhala 350-Metre Road Connectivity Samithi.

A release issued here quoted him as saying that the inordinate delay in completing the 350-metre road could not be accepted. The protesters said that the agitation would be strengthened in the coming days. The protest would continue till 10 a.m on Tuesday, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.