Islanders stage protest at GIDA office

Published - October 21, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The day-and-night demonstration by Goshree islanders before the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) office in protest against the inordinate delay in completing the road connectivity to the Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge began at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Islanders to hold day-night stir before GIDA office demanding road connectivity to Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge

Kemal Pasha, former judge of the Kerala High Court, inaugurated the protest spearheaded by the Pizhala 350-Metre Road Connectivity Samithi.

A release issued here quoted him as saying that the inordinate delay in completing the 350-metre road could not be accepted. The protesters said that the agitation would be strengthened in the coming days. The protest would continue till 10 a.m on Tuesday, the release said.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:29 pm IST

