Islanders pour out their commuting woes post-lockdown

The Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge is underutilised as approach roads have not been developed.

Kochi

11 December 2020 01:48 IST

Private bus and ferry services to isles come to a halt

Even as city dwellers envy them for the fresh air and scenic surroundings that they live in, thousands of people who reside in about a dozen picturesque islands that are a stone’s throw away from the Greater Kochi mainland have harrowing tales to narrate, thanks to non-availability of modes of public transport.

This is because private buses that operated to isles that have bridge connectivity, and ferries operated by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) have halted services, post the lockdown. “This has resulted in youth and men — most of whom are sole bread winners in a family and earn less than ₹10,000 a month, being forced to avail loan to purchase two-wheelers. Still, women and elderly people are devoid of a mode of commute,” said Jerald Muzhagunthara, a resident of Kothad Island and an IT professional.

Associated with Kudumbashree self-help groups, he takes time to engage in social work on Chennur Island (one of the eight islands in Kadamakudy), which was linked by eight buses and a ferry till the pandemic struck. With all of them halting service, islanders, especially women, children and aged people, are left with no option but to walk many kilometres up to bus stops on arterial routes. Else, they will have to pay ₹100 and commute in autorickshaw, which most cannot afford. The situation was better a couple of decades ago when the islands were linked by ferries. Agencies like the newly-constituted Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) must urgently intervene in such issues, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

So near, yet afar

Mr. Muzhagunthara narrated the paradoxical situation that people face on many islands. “After much agitations, the Chathanad-Kadamakudy bridge was realised. But for incomplete approach roads the islanders could have reached Container Road by commuting just 4.5 km. The delay in readying approach roads has resulted in people being forced to travel 25 km through Varapuzha to reach the mainland. Road development has suffered due to CRZ norms, even as vast wetlands have been illegally amassed by the land mafia,” he added.

Former member of Edappally block panchayat, Sukumaran K.K. cited the example of Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge, which is underutilised since approach roads have not been developed. “Thus islanders, who could have reached the nearest multi-speciality hospital in 1.50 km, now commute 9 km through Varapuzha. Political willpower is lacking although GIDA — which ought to ensure development of Goshree Islands — has funds. The agency’s general council has not met during the past five years. Ultimately, inadequate connectivity has resulted in islanders being unable to avail of job opportunities that abound in the mainland.”

Circular service sought

“The SWTD must initiate a circular boat service from Ernakulam Boat Jetty, linking Mulavukad, Chittur, Pizhala, Kothad, Chennur, Cheranallore, Varapuzha, Eloor, Thudathumkadavu, Chennur (west), Kadamakudy and Njarakkal. The approximately 36-km route linking the isles can be completed in around 3.5 hours,” said Ebenzer Chukkikat, executive committee member of Greater Kochi Development Watch, an NGO that is focused on developing isles that abound in the city’s north-western side.

“The department must rely on modern but simple technological solutions like GPS tracking so that commuters get to know real-time info about the expected arrival time of ferries. The KMTA must take the lead in fast-tracking such initiatives,” Mr. Chullikat said.