Islanders pin hopes on resumption of waterway connectivity

With the ferry services between islands in Lakshadweep that were halted following the lockdown set to resume in a day or two, islanders who were stranded in Kerala following halting of ship services from the mainland to the Union Territory and those who were stranded in the isles are banking hopes on early resumption of waterway connectivity with Kochi and Kozhikode.

No COVID-19 cases were reported from the isles that are home to around 70,000 people.

P.P. Mohammed Faisal, Lakshadweep MP, said that the Lakshadweep administration had compiled a list of people from isles, including teachers who are stranded in other isles, who need to be transported to their homes. Numerous people from Kerala, especially government officials and those who arrived in the isles for examination duty, are stuck following calling off of passenger ship services. “I took up the matter with the administration and they are willing to send them to the mainland. Ships can be arranged only if the Government of Kerala demands restoration of their service,” he said.

Islanders who are stranded in Kerala will be taken to the isles after they undergo tests to ensure that they are not affected by COVID-19. Simultaneously, steps have been taken to ensure availability of essential supplies and medicines in the isles, Mr. Faisal said.

In the meantime, official sources said that islanders who were in dire need of medical aid from hospitals in Kerala too might be shipped to the mainland, along with people from Kerala who were stranded in the isles. A decision would be made in a day or two, they said.

Kavaratti-based social activist Komalam Koya demanded that the administration exercise caution while enabling transit of people between Kerala and the isles, since Lakshadweep had minimal health facilities, while the biggest of hospitals there had just four specialist doctors. “On the contrary, Kerala has a robust health sector and has managed to contain the spread of the virus. Even if islanders stranded in Kerala return to Lakshadweep, they must be quarantined in islands like Bangaram and Thinnakara, which are uninhabited but have adequate number of tourist huts. A ship or two can perhaps be arranged to ferry essential supplies and, if need be, medicines to them.”

“This isolation for 14 or 21 days in uninhabited isles is crucial since the isles have so far steered clear of COVID-19 and a single patient can wreak havoc in the region which relies entirely on Kerala for even basic treatment options. Else, they must be accommodated at guest houses of Lakshadweep administration in Kochi and Kozhikode,” Mr. Koya said.