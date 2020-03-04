Islanders demand 24-hour water supply

Kadamakudy panchayat president Salini Babu is leading a sit-in in front of the Kerala Water Authority office for the past two days demanding more water to islanders. There was not enough water for over a week, she said. Demanding 24-hour water supply to all the seven islands, she said the Muppathadam project was conceived for Kadamakudy and a quantity of four million litres a day was projected for the island up to 2037. However, the island was not even getting one-fourth of the water produced, she said.

The island got water only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., she said. A large quantity of water was getting diverted to Varapuzha panchayat from the same line, she added.

She said the supply to Kadamakudy should be separated to ensure 24-hour water supply.

Ms. Babu said that their demands also included increasing the capacity of pumps and appointing one more person at the Pizhala pumping station.

A KWA project had been under way for streamlining distribution for the past two years. However, in spite of extension of deadlines twice, the project had not been completed.

The panchayat was being forced to utilise the funds for water tanker supplies. The fund was kept aside for procuring water during drought, she said.