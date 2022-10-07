ISL match: Kochi metro service till 11 p.m. today

ADVERTISEMENT

The last Kochi metro train service from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium metro station towards Aluva and SN Junction (in Thripunithura) will be at 11 p.m., in view of the Indian Super League (ISL) match that will be held at the stadium on Friday, the KMRL has informed in a press release issued at noon.

Members of the public and also football fans returning after the match may make use of the metro service, it says.