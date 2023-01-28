ADVERTISEMENT

ISL game: traffic regulations in Kochi on Sunday

January 28, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Spectators advised to use public transport, including metro, as much as possible, since parking remains banned at stadium

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have introduced traffic regulations on Sunday in connection with the Indian Super League match to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor.

Spectators have been advised to use public transport, including metro, as much as possible, since parking remains banned at the stadium owing to technical reasons. People coming from northern districts have been asked to use metro and buses from Aluva and those from southern districts to do the same from Vyttila to reach the stadium.

Vehicles entering the city will have to be parked along Container Terminal Road, Marine Drive, and Palarivattom Bypass.

