Kochi

Isaac to challenge ED notice

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 04, 2022 20:28 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:28 IST

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said he will legally challenge the notice of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) slapped on him.

In its second notice, the investigation agency had asked Dr. Isaac on Wednesday to be present at its Kochi office on August 11.

The agency is understood to have issued the notice to gather information on the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) during the term of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Alleging political vendetta in the ED notice, Dr. Isaac wondered in a twitter post what was worrying the ED since the Reserve Bank of India, the FEMA regulator, had no objection to the transactions carried out by the KIIFB.

