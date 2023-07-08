Is CPI(M) ready to reject EMS Namboodiripad’s stance on UCC: asks V.D. Satheesan

July 08, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan on Saturday asked whether CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan will admit that the position adopted by its leader E.M.S Namboodiripad in favour of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was wrong.

Mr. Satheesan said that Mr. Namboodiripad had never opposed the UCC. Instead, he had stated that it should be implemented in the country. There was also proof showing that the CPI(M) members had asked for implementing the UCC in the Assembly. The policy document of the CPI(M) had also recommended its implementation. Will Mr. Govindan reject the position of his veteran leaders and the party’s policy document? Mr. Satheesan asked.

Mr. Satheesan also alleged that the CPI(M) was trying to gain politically by requesting the participation of the Muslim League and Samastha in its fight against the UCC. “We have no plans to share the dais with the CPI(M). There is no confusion in the Congress party over the UCC. The party had always opposed it,” he said.

