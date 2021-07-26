Irrigation Dept. to come up with flood control measures in Kochi

Project to cover 28 canals in the city

The Irrigation Department will soon come up with an action plan to restore water flow and original extent of canals in Kochi.

The department has identified 28 canals as well as issues faced by them as part of efforts to avert flooding in the city. Similar exercise is also being worked out for Thiruvananthapruam. The progress of flood mitigating work in both the cities are being reviewed every Thursday, said T.K. Jose, Additional Chief Secretary.

Senior officials of the department have been given the responsibility of all the 28 canals in the city. They have been asked to report on issues faced by individual canals. They will also keep a tab on dumping of waste, encroachment, and other issues. Once the canals are de-congested and cleaned, the city will be free of flooding, he said.

Moreover, free flow of water through canals will see that mosquito menace is addressed to a significant level. Restoring tidal action in canals will help destroy the breeding ground of mosquitoes, said Mr. Jose.

Some canals, which existed in records, could not be located, as they might have been illegally filled up and land developed over the years. The sketches of canals that were developed were super-imposed on maps as part of efforts to trace them, he said.

Officials will make a presentation on the status of canals in the city in the Kochi Corporation Council on Monday.

A study done by the Irrigation Department, said R. Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, who is leading the team of officials, had revealed that the floor of Mullassery Canal had been illegally raised using concrete in some areas. The canal was also blocked in a few areas using concrete slabs, which prevented the flow of floodwaters. For the canal to be restored to its original extent and to ensure free flow of waters, at least 75 shops that were illegally set up near the canal need to be removed, he said.

The slurry accumulated on the mouth of Perandoor Canal was removed, which helped in draining rainwater from canals to the Kochi backwaters, he added.

The department will come up with short- and long-term projects to address waterlogging, he informed.