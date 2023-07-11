Irrigation department may soon begin construction of new canal from Ernakulam South to Kochi backwaters

July 11, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Irrigation department will shortly begin construction of a two-metre-wide canal from Ernakulam South, which will drain out water to the Kochi backwaters.

The ₹19.5-crore project, which was accorded administrative sanction last week, will slope towards the west up to the mouth of the Kochi backwaters. A regulator has been proposed at the mouth bar to prevent the entry of tidal water into the canal from the backwaters during high tide.

The canal project was proposed under the fourth phase of Operation Breakthrough, the urban flood mitigation project, in the city.

Experts led by Irrigation department superintending engineer R. Baji Chandran who looked into waterlogging in the region had reported that run-off water from a large drainage area in the central city region was getting accumulated in low-lying areas near the South railway station. Moreover, the area is also the junction point of drains from Chittoor Road, Jos junction, and parts of M.G. Road.

Floodwaters that get accumulated in the area have to travel to the mouth of Mullassery canal, southern mouth of Perandoor canal, and through Karanakodam canal to drain into the backwaters. At the same time, the floor bed of the present drains along the roads is sloped towards the South railway station in the eastern direction, which resulted in flooding, according to a report.

The engineers had proposed making use of gravity to ensure natural drainage of water to prevent flooding at the South railway station and Jos Junction areas. The floor bed of drains along South Railway Station Road, Swami Chinmaya Road, and Durbar Hall Road has to be modified to ensure proper flow of water to the backwaters, according to the report.

