Irregularities in 12 other cooperative banks revealed; ED tells HC

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the investigation into the irregularities in the Karuvannur Service Co- operative Bank is in a crucial stage and that the probe revealed similar irregularities that have taken place in 12 other cooperative banks in the State.

The ED, in an affidavit submitted, said it was noticed during the investigation that the activities of the bank were in violation of the provisions of the Kerala Co-operative Society Act. Irregularities had resulted in huge scam in the bank as well as losing public money.

The ED said that the probe was under progress. The statements of various persons were being recorded and the same in turn had revealed the involvement of certain political leaders.

‘Registrar aware’

The ED pointed out that the Registrar of Co-operative Society was aware of the scam happening in the society. It was therefore the responsibility of the Registrar, who, even after having knowledge about the irregularities, deliberately turned a blind eye to them, repeatedly over the years, resulting in such a big scam leading to the swindling of public deposits. Prima facie involvement of the Registrar needs to be examined under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The investigation revealed similar irregularities had taken place in other societies as evident from multiple FIRs registered against as many as 12 cooperative banks. They are - Ayanthole Service Co-operative Bank, Thumboor Service Co-operative Bank, Nadakkal Service Co-operative Bank, Mavelikara Service Co-operative Bank, Moonilavu Service Co-operative Bank, Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, Perunkavilla Service Cooperative Bank, Mylapra Service Co-operative Bank, Chathannoor Service Co-operative Bank, BSNL Engineers Cooperative Bank, Konni Regional Service Cooperative Bank, and Marayamuttom Service Co-operative Bank.

Not maintained properly

The affidavit also pointed out that the share application register was not properly maintained in the society. Those who are residing outside the working limits of the society had been given membership by quoting fake addresses.

The ED had noticed irregularities in KYC and the addresses mentioned in membership register and that transparency is not maintained in the accounts of establishments owned and managed by the society.

In order to avoid the Non Performing Asset status, these loans were renewed by increasing the limit or sanctioning new loans and thus regularising the existing overdue loans.

The affidavit was submitted in response to a writ petition filed by Ali Sabri challenging the attachment order and the freezing of his bank accounts. The ED alleged that the petitioner and his family members had obtained loans in connivance with the Director Board members and some officials of the bank.

