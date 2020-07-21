Irked by inordinate delay, NGO repairs Goshree roads

Members of the NGO Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma repairing Goshree bridges on Sunday.

21 July 2020 00:04 IST

The gaping holes have been causing accidents and traffic snarls

Faced with the inordinate delay in repairing potholes over the trio of Goshree bridges, Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a people’s combine, filled gaping holes which caused accidents and traffic snarls on Sunday when traffic was thin.

“We managed to fill most of the potholes using our funds, since GIDA was doing next to nothing in this regard,” said Johney Vypeen, convenor of the NGO.

Official sources said that GIDA had received an estimate from the PWD on the repair works that have to be done on the three bridges and their approach roads. “The proposal to use disaster management funds for this is awaiting clearance. This will ensure faster execution of works. The surface of the bridges suffer damage frequently since comprehensive repair and resurfacing has ot been carried out even 15 years after their commissioning. The bridges are supported by piles dug up to 50 metres in slushy soil. A soil investigation has to be done to lessen the impact of sinkage. This will be carried out shortly.”

The entry and exit portions of bridges too are suffering frequent sinkages. This results in wheels of vehicles hitting the concrete slabs of bridges.

This lateral impact too affects the bridge surface. The wear and tear caused by frequent moving of container-laden lorries too is an issue. The bridges were built prior to finalising the Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal.

Retarring the surface of bridges is not a sustainable solution.

The ideal way is to scrap the layer of tar and apply a concrete wearing coat, over which hot bitumen could be sprayed. This might necessitate traffic curbs for a couple of days, they said.