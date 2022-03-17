IPS officer’s call to Dileep being probed
A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had allegedly spoken to actor Dileep in January, found the Crime Branch investigating the conspiracy case for allegedly plotting to eliminate officers involved in the actor assault case.
The investigators have reportedly got details of the WhatsApp call lasting nearly five minutes while retrieving call details of Dileep. The Crime Branch will seek an explanation from the officer who is now on deputation, sources said.
