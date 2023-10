October 20, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

Kochi metro trains will operate up to 11.30 p.m. on Saturday in connection with the Indian Super League (IPL) match that would be held at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here.

There will be a 50% discount in ticket fare after 10 p.m., while return tickets too can be purchased, KMRL has informed.