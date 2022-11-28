IOCL organises ‘FIFA World Cup Fever Shootout Challenge’ for customers

November 28, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

With the FIFA World Cup under way, Kerala is in the grip of football fever, and the Kochi office of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) did not want to be left out.

The oil major organised a ‘FIFA World Cup Fever Shootout Challenge’ for customers at Coco Vyttila, their premium outlet at Vyttila in Kochi, on Monday. Sanjib Kumar Behera, chief general manager and State head, Kerala State Office, IOCL, inaugurated the contest on Monday morning.

He also unveiled the World Cup special issue of The Hindu Sportstar magazine. As part of the contest, IOCL Kochi is gifting World Cup special issues of the Sportstar magazine to customers buying ExtraGreen diesel and XP95 and EP100 petrol from select outlets in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Idukki and Palakkad districts. The scheme is at present running in 40 premium outlets across the region.

Dipak Das, chief general manager (retail sales), Kerala State office, IOCL, Vipin Austin, divisional retail sales head, Cochin divisional office, and Suresh Kumar Pillai, State head, sales and distribution, The Hindu Group of Publications, also addressed the gathering.

A. Radhika, chief general manager (Lubes), an Olympian and former national champion of Table Tennis, and Jaseel Parvez Ismail, chief manager (HR) and former international badminton player, were present on the occasion.

A teenage boy, Arun, who came with his father to fill petrol, was very happy to see the contest and enthusiastically participated and won a copy of Sportstar.

Around 100 customers from all age groups took part in the contest.

