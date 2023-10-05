IOC assuages fears as residents call halt to LPG storage facility 

October 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of Puthuvype island, who are opposed to the operation of an LPG storage facility on the island, said the government should ensure safety of the life and property of people against any eventuality arising from handling “dangerous” chemicals in the vicinity of a thickly populated area. They also called for an immediate halt to the operation of the gas storage facility.

The ship carrying the first consignment of LPG had arrived at the terminal last week. But the group opposed to the IOC-operated LPG storage facility under Puthuvype LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samarasamithi said that gas leak from the storage facility around 5 p.m. on Wednesday affected people in the island. Several residents, including children, were hospitalised after they complained of breathlessness and vomiting, said M.B. Jayaghosh, chairman of the Samara Samithi.

But IOC said in a statement here: “We wish to address recent reports in a few newspapers concerning an incident said to have occurred near our LPG import terminal at Puthuvype. This is to clarify that there was no gas leak at our facility whatsoever, and all our operations remain absolutely safe. The incident in question involved receipt, unloading, and storage of Ethyl Mercaptan, which was carried out in a completely sealed manner”.

The unloading and storage were successfully completed on Wednesday with all precautions in place. Contrary to reports there was no mixing of Ethyl Mercaptan with LPG on-site and at no point during the process there was any leak in any form.

“Adding Ethyl Mercaptan to LPG is a crucial safety measure adopted by LPG industry across the world to detect potential leaks in LPG, which is naturally odourless. We also wish to emphasise that there were around 100 people working at our site, including our own employees and none of them experienced anything unusual or were affected in any manner.

“It is to re-iterate that Indian Oil places utmost importance to safety and well-being of the community and the environment. Our commitment to safety extends beyond compliance to regulatory standards. We wish to reassure that Indian Oil remains steadfast in its commitment to provide clean, safe and reliable energy solutions to the nation. We value the trust and confidence that the public places in us and will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility,” said the IOC statement.

Earlier, Hibi Eden, MP, had assuaged fears. He said he had got in touch with head of IOC operations in the State, who assured him that there was no cause for panic. Mr. Eden went on to add that if anyone faced any problem they should reach the Ernakulam General Hospital for medical help. The hospital superintendent had also been issued instructions in this regard.

