Involve public in the development process: Speaker

September 21, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has urged society to be part of the development initiatives made by the government.

We have to ensure public participation in the development of the State. The government has initiated several projects to boost the public education sector, he said in his address here on Thursday after inaugurating the ‘Good Morning Ernakulam’ project, which provided breakfast to about 8,800 students across 38 schools under an initiative by T.J. Vinod, MLA, in Ernakulam Assembly constituency. The project is part of the funding under the Corporate Social Responsibility of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Geojit, according to a release.

Mr. Shamseer said that aided schools are also part of the public education sector in the State. The government had introduced the ‘challenge fund’ to help aided institutions, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker suggested creative interventions in the educational sector. He also urged teachers to step up vigil against the use of drugs among the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.