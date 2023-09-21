HamberMenu
Involve public in the development process: Speaker

September 21, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has urged society to be part of the development initiatives made by the government.

We have to ensure public participation in the development of the State. The government has initiated several projects to boost the public education sector, he said in his address here on Thursday after inaugurating the ‘Good Morning Ernakulam’ project, which provided breakfast to about 8,800 students across 38 schools under an initiative by T.J. Vinod, MLA, in Ernakulam Assembly constituency. The project is part of the funding under the Corporate Social Responsibility of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Geojit, according to a release.

Mr. Shamseer said that aided schools are also part of the public education sector in the State. The government had introduced the ‘challenge fund’ to help aided institutions, he said.

The Speaker suggested creative interventions in the educational sector. He also urged teachers to step up vigil against the use of drugs among the students.

