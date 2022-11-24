  1. EPaper
Invite to suspended MLA Eldose Kunnappillil for Ernakulam event irks section of Congress workers

The Perumbavoor MLA was suspended from the party after the police registered cases against him over alleged rape and attempt to murder charges based on a woman’s complaint

November 24, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Perumbavoor block committee of the Congress party raised a few eyebrows on Thursday after it invited Eldose Kunnappillil, MLA, who was suspended from the party for six months, for a public programme scheduled on November 30.

The Perumbavoor MLA was suspended by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee from the party recently after the police registered cases against him over alleged rape and attempt to murder charges based on a complaint filed by a woman.

The block committee had included Mr. Kunnappillil’s photograph in posters announcing a rally led by K. P Varghese, president of the party’s Kuruppampady block committee, against the anti-people policies of the Centre and State governments on November 30 and December 1. A section of the party workers objected to the move and informed the district leadership that it would convey a wrong message among the public.

Though the block committee stated that there was no restriction on inviting him for local-level programmes, the District Congress Committee later denied permission for including him in the programme list.  

