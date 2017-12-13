Investor meet on Dec 18

The Kerala government will organise a Petrochemical Investor Meet on December 18 in the city to highlight the opportunities being opened up by the new Petrochemical Park. The meet would be held at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Kundannoor, said a press release here. Potential investors and customers will get an insight into the downstream opportunities based on feed stock available from BPCL Kochi Refinery.

Officials from KSIDC and Kinfra told a press conference here on Tuesday that Manali Petrochemicals, Mitsubishi, BASF, Indigo Paints, Huntsman India, etc. were among the companies that had shown interest in joining the investor meet.