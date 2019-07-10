Investor Cafe forwomen start-ups

The forthcoming Investor Cafe to be held by Kerala Startup Mission will be exclusively for women start-ups. The event will be held at the Integrated Startup Complex here on July 31.

Notably, KSUM is organising India’s largest Women Startup Summit at the same venue a day later, on August1.

The Investor Café, spanning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will focus on products which positively impact women.

The Investor Café is an investor start-up meet held on the last Wednesdays of every month.

This month, the theme for the Investor Café will be ‘Developing an Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.’ Women investors from various parts of the country will be invited to the programme and they will meet selected women founders.

Start-ups looking for funds can meet investors by applying to this programme at https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/investorcafe.