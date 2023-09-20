Investigations on into explosion on Nitta Gelatin premises

September 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Industries department has sought a report on the incident in which a blast occurred at the Nitta Gelatin factory in Kakkanad on Tuesday night in which a worker was killed and four other sustained injuries.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the department is looking into the incident while the Company has constituted a Committee headed by an external expert to enquire into the incident. The report has been sought.

Sources in Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) said that officials from departments concerned inspected the factory site on Wednesday.

The Nitta Gelatin factory in Kakkanad is located within an industrial area suprervised by Kinfra.

The initial report that the explosion occurred in the scrapyard has virtually been confirmed after a round of inspection on Wednesday by a team of engineers from the department of Factories and Boilers. There is nothing to indicate that anything went wrong with the boilers, sources in the department said. They also pointed out that team of experts in chemicals will continue the investigations on Thursday to identify the cause of the blast, possibly caused by chemical residue that may have been left in the cans used for storing chemicals in the factory.

Sources in the National Safety Council of India said that the explosion did not take place as part of any processes in the factory. Investigation will reveal the cause of explosion.

Police sources said that investigations are on, and a forensic team is also in action to identify the cause of the blast.

The condition of the four people injured is stable. A police official, who visited the injured said that one of them had been discharged on Wednesday. Another is expected to be discharged on early Thursday. There are two, who have sustained injuries to their abdomen, they are under treatment. There is no life threatening condition involved, the official added.

Meanwhile, Nitta Gelatin India Limited reiterated on Wednesday that the explosion occurred in the scrapyard in the factory premises where empty plastic cans are stored prior to disposal.

Company officials told media persons that they do not use any explosive substances in its manufacturing process. The cause of the explosion can be determined only after the scientific investigation is completed.

The company is fully cooperating with the authorities and providing all necessary assistance to expedite the process, said a company spokesperson.

Nitta Gelatin India Limited is co-promoted by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited with the Osaka-headquartered Nitta Gelatin group. The Kakkanad factory produces pharmaceutical grade Gelatin based on Japanese technology, which is supplied to major pharma companies in India and abroad and has been in operation for nearly thirty years.

The cases of factory accidents in the State has been on the downslide in the recent past with even smaller companies getting their acts together in terms of workers’ safety. Sources in the National Safety Council said that there had been 13 deaths in factory-related accidents last year.

Worksite safety has also come to play a big role in industrial relations, sources added. With workers being safer on the sites, the productivity and confidence levels increase. The most recent case of a death in a factory accident was in a Kozhikode steel unit about a fortnight ago.

The Safety Council has been engaged in imparting training to both the management and the workers regarding safety at factory premises, sources added.