Investigation officer in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case suspended

February 01, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A departmental inquiry committee has been constituted for conducting a probe into the alleged failings of the officer’s investigation into the case

The Hindu Bureau

The investigation officer in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar in Idukki has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry committee has been constituted for conducting a probe into the alleged failings in his investigation into the case.

T.D. Sunil Kumar, who is currently serving as the Station House Officer of Vazhakkulam in Ernakulam rural police, has been suspended under the provisions of the Kerala Police Departmental Inquiries, Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1958. Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar has issued the suspension order dated Thursday.

The Ernakulam Rural Additional Superintendent has been directed to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within two months.

Mr. Kumar in his capacity as the investigation officer of the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case had filed the chargesheet at the Kattappana POCSO court on September 9, 2021. However, the court had acquitted the accused in a verdict issued on December 14, 2023.

In the verdict, the court had came down heavily on the investigation officer and the prosecution for their alleged failings in establishing the guilt of the accused beyond doubt. It had also triggered a political controversy with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) slamming the police for alleged shortcomings in the investigation. The parents of the victim were also unhappy about the verdict.

