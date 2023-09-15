Invest in children to make India number one: Atishi Marlena

September 15, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena said here on Friday that investing in children and providing them with the best of education would make India the number one country in the world.

“If we provide them with the right educational opportunities, nothing can stop the country from becoming the number one nation in the world,” she said while delivering the keynote address on ‘Changes to be made in the education sector in Kerala’ as part of the ‘Kerala Dialogues’ series organised by the State unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Recalling the educational reforms implemented by the AAP in Delhi over the past eight years, Ms. Marlena said teachers in government schools in the country’s capital were given training in the best of institutes in the country and abroad. “What we need to change is the culture of the institution. You have to recognise teachers and respect them. Change is going to come in our educational system when teachers and principals begin to take pride in their jobs,” she said.

Ms. Marlena pointed out that the Delhi government had started schools of specialised excellence from Class 9 to 12, which offer core specialisations like science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, visual arts, humanities, and high-end 21st century skills. “The quality of these schools is so good that we got around 90,000 applications for nearly 4,800 seats for Class 9 this year. Government schools in Delhi have also outperformed private schools. Around 1,700 students in Delhi schools cleared JEE and NEET exams this year,” she said.