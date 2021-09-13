Interrogation of suspects continues in drug seizure case

Over 1 kg of MDMA was seized from apartment at Thrikkakara

The excise crime branch probing the seizure of over 1 kg of MDMA from an apartment at Thrikkakara continues to interrogate potential suspects associated with the case in some way.

Two categories of people are being interrogated in connection with the case in which six accused have been arrested so far and who now remain in judicial custody.

“People suspected of being financially involved and made substantial transfers to the accounts of gang members make up one set. Those who were either consumers of drugs or retailers engaged by the gang or both are also being identified and interrogated,” said officials associated with the probe.

However, the investigation team has not yet been able to track down or arrest anyone from Chennai from where the drug was found to be smuggled into the State. Though they got hold of many phone numbers, they were either found to be switched off or led to totally unrelated people.

Though the team had taken two of the accused to places in Chennai and Puducherry where they had stayed to procure the drug, it didn’t lead to any big breakthrough. While the investigators remain confident that the drug was procured from the Triplicane area in Chennai, it could not yet be confirmed whether it was domestically procured or imported from abroad.