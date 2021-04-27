Interrogation of Sanu Mohan under way

Accused brought back after evidence collection in multiple States

The Kochi police on Tuesday started the interrogation of Sanu Mohan, who stands accused of murdering his teenage daughter, after he was brought back here following days-long evidence collection in multiple States.

The interrogation will continue on Wednesday by the end of which police expect to make breakthroughs in some as yet unexplained aspects of the case and verifying potential discrepancies in his statements till now.

The presence of alcohol in the victim’s body remains a mystery as the accused, while having even confessed to the murder of his daughter, has not admitted to having given her alcohol. His statements would be pitted against that of his wife to zero in on any contradictions.

The team probing the case had taken him to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Goa before returning on Tuesday. The team recovered the car he had sold at Coimbatore allegedly to fund his life on the run.

He was also taken to the temple town of Kollur where he had stayed for days before slipping away without footing the bill. It was the CCTV footage from Kollur that eventually led to his arrest.

With his custody period is set to end on Thursday, the police hope to tie up the loose ends and turn the case watertight.