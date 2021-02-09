International spices symposium from Tuesday

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the International Spices Symposium, SYMSAC X, on Tuesday.

The symposium on ‘Spices as flavours, fragrances and functional foods’, will discuss innovations in the spices and aromatic and medicinal plant sector. Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary will be the guest of honour at the virtual event organised by the Indian Society for Spices, a press release said here on Monday.

Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education, and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research will also address the function.

The four-day symposium will witness the participation of delegates from different countries. The presentation of Sugandha Bharathi Award for outstanding contributions to spices research and the Sugandhasree Innovative Farmer Award will be held during the event. The release of SYMSAC-X Souvenir and SYMSAC-X Abstracts will also be held.

The release of a policy paper on ‘Towards self-sufficiency in spices - Status, vision and strategies’ and ‘ICAR-IISR at a glance’, a video profile on IISR will be held during the evening session.

ISS Fellowships, Dr. J.S. Pruthi Award of Honor, Dr. V.S. Korikanthimath Award for the best Ph.D. thesis, and Vijaya V. Korikanthimath Award for the best M.Sc. thesis will also be presented.

Prof. Rattan Lal, Director, Ohio State University, US, will deliver the keynote address on ‘Carbon sequestration for nutritional security’.