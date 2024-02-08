GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International recognition for Kochi-based printer

February 08, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The founder of Kochi-based Future Schoolz, Kulakada Pradeep, has been selected as Process Standard Offset (PSO) partner by Fogra, world’s leading research institute in printing based in Munich, Germany. The institute has worked over seven decades to improve printing standards through quality inspection and evaulation. PSO is a procedure for generating print products.

Being selected as a PSO partner enables Future Schoolz to carry out international quality inspection of printing establishments, starting with quality inspection and evaluation of raw materials required for printing, which was only possible in foreign countries. This would give a big momentum to printing industry in India, enabling it to rise to the top of competition in printing, packaging and publishing at the international level, said Mr. Pradeep.

Future Schoolz is a consultant and trainer to printing, packaging and publishing houses and represent India in international organisations like the International Color Consortium, Ghent Work Group and CIP 4. Mr. Pradeep is also a member of Bureau of Indian Standards TC 130 Committee.

