International fellowship for KVASU teacher

Researcher and elephant studies expert at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University T.S. Rajeev has been selected for the Murray Fowler International Conference Scholarship instituted by the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV), Florida.

The fellowship, which consists of a purse of $2,000 and citation, will be presented at an international science conference of wildlife veterinarians and researchers at Prague from October 6 to 12.

Dr. Rajeev, head of the Elephant Studies Centre, will present a paper on impaction in elephants at the conference.