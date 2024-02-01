International expo centre at Kakkanad to be opened on February 4

February 01, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The much-awaited Kinfra International Exhibition Centre, a permanent venue for industrial and other exhibitions in Kakkanad under the Department of Industries and Commerce, to be inaugurated on February 4.

The International Machinery Expo, being organised for three days by the department in collaboration with Kerala State Small Industries Association from February 10, would be the first event to mark the opening of the facility.

Kinfra sources said that the expo centre has been established as part of a comprehensive facility including a convention centre to boost industrial development. Public meetings, conventions, biennale, exhibitions, and industrial campaigns would be held. The convention centre is expected to be ready by July this year, Kinfra sources added.

The facility would offer start-ups a global platform to exhibit new developments in technology arena. Besides industrial expos, the venue would be utilised by the farm sector as well as service providers from different sectors.

The total cost of the exhibition centre-cum-convention facility is ₹90 crore. A total of ₹40 crore has been spent on setting up the expo centre. The facility has come up on 10 acres near the Kinfra Electronics Manufacturing Cluster. The facility recieved ₹60 crore from the State government and ₹30 crore from Kinfra funds.

The foundation for the new venture was laid in June 2022 by the Industries minister P. Rajeeve. The exhibition centre was to be completed in July 2024. However, the facility is now complete for opening. The work on the convention centre, costing around ₹50 crore is progressing fast.

The expo centre would have four units of 4,500 sq. ft. of space each with airconditioning. Each of the unit can house 25 to 30 stalls during an exhibition. There are 24 stalls that have been specially set up to house expos on jewellery and precious stones. There would be common locker facilities, name tagging rooms, store spaces etc. The expo venue to have advanced security surveillance and space for 700 cars and 400 two-wheeler parking.