International expo and convention centre at Kakkanad in Kochi to be ready by November

April 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The international convention and exhibition centre at Kakkanad will be ready for inauguration in the first week of November this year.

It is expected that the facility can be launched on Kerala Formation Day, said P. Rajeeve, Industries Minister. He said that the project will be on par with other facilities of international standards. It will be a permanent exhibition and convention venue to help industries as well as others to promote businesses and organise events.

The second phase of the project will see the completion of a five-star hotel to augment the facilities at the convention and exhibition centre, Mr. Rajeeve added.

The establishment of the exhibition-cum-convention centre was conceived about two years ago as a much-needed facility to complement the growth of MSMEs in the State. The COVID-19 crisis, which threw the industrial sector into serious trouble helped speed up the project.

Sources in Kinfra, which is directly overseeing the completion of the project, said that the project will cost around ₹90 crore. The exhibition centre will be spread over a total area of 50,000 sq. ft. The convention centre will have an extent of 30,000 sq. ft. The facility is coming up on a 10-acre plot.

Kinfra sources pointed out that preliminary works are expected to be completed before the rainy season sets in. Piling works are complete and steel structures for the exhibition centre are in place. Column work for the convention centre is under way.

The expo and convention centre is expected to give more exposure to products from traditional sectors such as agriculture and handloom. There will be an annual calendar of events for the centre to enable smooth conduct of expos and conventions.

Together with the convention and exhibition centre, the upcoming petrochemicals park will add muscle to the State’s drive to draw more investments. The petrochemicals park is being set up at an investment of ₹1,170 crore. The Minister said that work on the park is progressing fast.