International education fair sees enthusiastic response from young aspirants

February 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Hundreds of youngsters aspiring to study abroad turned up at the 19 th edition of the International Education Fair organised by The Hindu Education Plus at Taj Gateway here on Wednesday.

The enthusiastic crowd was offered a variety of options available abroad by expert delegates from consulates and top global universities and colleges.

Ernakulam District Collector Dr. Renu Raj said in her inaugural address that education had no boundaries. “There is nothing like getting the best form of education within your district or State. It is not important to go abroad just to tell people that I am pursuing education outside. But if you get an opportunity to study abroad in a different culture, the kind of experience you get along with the earning of additional knowledge is boundless,” she said.

Stating that the educational aspirations of students have gone up considerably in the post-pandemic scenario, she said international education, which provided several opportunities and challenges, would expose the youth to a larger world and diverse culture. “The value addition that such an experience brings to your life is humongous, compared to pursuing a programme in a place close to your home or native place,” she said.

Yuvish Singh, senior associate, Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing; Anand Gowri Shankar, co-founder and head of academics, Learners Cortex; Sundaresan S., Vice-President, advertisement, sales, South, The Hindu and K.K. Joshy, Senior General Manager, advertisement, Kerala, The Hindu, attended the inaugural session.

Sarath Kumar Velayutham, admissions associate, Learners Cortex Magoosh, delivered a talk on the topic ‘USA as an Education Hub and Visa Processing’, while Supriyo Choudhury, senior manager, Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing, spoke on ‘Financing your Education’.

A panel discussion on ‘U.S. and Indian Bank Policies for Education Loans’ was held. The panel had Annamma Simon, DGM, Canara Bank, Ernakulam, and Mr. Choudhury. Santhosh Karunakaran Thampi, former Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu, moderated the discussion.

There was a session on ‘How to crack GRE/GMAT’. Nearly 25 stalls were set up at the venue to help students with academic counselling, loans, and scholarship to realise their higher education dreams abroad. The event was presented by MPOWER Financing and powered by Learners Cortex Magoosh.