International design hub to come up at Startup Complex

Come next summer, a Centre for Excellence, doubling up as an international hub for design, will turn operational at the Kalamassery-based Integrated Startup Complex, throwing open doors for talents from across the world looking to turn their innovative ideas into cutting-edge products.

The proposed establishment, potentially an incubator for design professionals, will be run by globally reputed companies in the field. It will act as a supply chain for entrepreneurial aspirants with both software and hardware.

The State government will meet the infrastructural requirements and facilitate the setting up of the facility, said Arun Balachandran, Chief Minister’s Fellow (IT), Government of Kerala.

“Any designer with creative idea will be supported by the centre to implement it,” he said. The idea of a centre had its genesis at the Kochi Design Week (KDW), organised by the government last year in the city with a view to showcase varied options in the area of design, he revealed.

“Today, design is emerging the world over as a major buzzword across domains,” he added.

The news about the proposed set-up comes ahead of the second edition of KDW scheduled for next month. Billed as the largest design festival in the country, the December 12-14 KDW at Bolgatty Island here will discuss global trends in design.

The upcoming KDW, being organised by the Department of Information Technology in association with Asset Foundation, will see close to 100 speakers addressing more than 3,000 delegates from across the country.