International dance fest at Kalady

Kalady will play host to 1,700 artistes as the latest edition of the International Sree Sankara Dance and Music Fest gets under way on December 22.
The fest will feature international dance forms like Srilankan dance and Flamingo dance. Globally acclaimed artistes, school and college troupes, and members of cultural and social organisations will grace the event to be held till December 30. Acclaimed dancer Kalamandalam Kshemavathy will inaugurate the fest at St. George Parish Hall on December 22.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will be the chief guest on December 23. A dance performance featuring 300 dancers to be led by Tanzanian High Commissioner on December 26 will be one of the highlights of the fest.
