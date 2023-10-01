International calligraphy fest begins in Kochi on October 2

October 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

An international festival of calligraphy, the first in Kerala, will begin in Kochi on Monday. The festival, to be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at 9 a.m., will be held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery between October 2 and 5. Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth will preside at the inaugural function.

The event is being organised jointly by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, the Information and Public Relations Department, and the Thiruvananthapuram-based organisation Kachatathapa led by calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri. Noted calligraphers from India and abroad will participate. Hebrew calligraphist Michel D’Anastasio and renowned calligraphist from India Achyut Palav are among those who will participate.

The event would be an opportunity to learn more about various aspects of Malayalam, Devanagari, English, Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Hebrew, Irani and Korean calligraphy, said the organisers.

