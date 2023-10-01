HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International calligraphy fest begins in Kochi on October 2

October 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An international festival of calligraphy, the first in Kerala, will begin in Kochi on Monday. The festival, to be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at 9 a.m., will be held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery between October 2 and 5. Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth will preside at the inaugural function.

The event is being organised jointly by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, the Information and Public Relations Department, and the Thiruvananthapuram-based organisation Kachatathapa led by calligrapher Narayana Bhattathiri. Noted calligraphers from India and abroad will participate. Hebrew calligraphist Michel D’Anastasio and renowned calligraphist from India Achyut Palav are among those who will participate.

The event would be an opportunity to learn more about various aspects of Malayalam, Devanagari, English, Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Hebrew, Irani and Korean calligraphy, said the organisers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.