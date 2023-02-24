Interior of Chellanam reels under water scarcity; authorities initiate steps to handle crisis

February 24, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Water scarcity continues in the interior of Chellanam as the Ernakulam district administration on Friday stepped up efforts to meet the crisis.

Non-availability of water tankers, with capacity ranging from 1,000 kilolitres to 6,000 kilolitres was the main hurdle as councillors remained on their toes to ensure supply of at least minimum quantity of water in the affected areas.

“Despite Herculean efforts, there is a gap of four days in the supply of water in tankers, especially in the interior areas. The worst-hit regions include North Chellanam, panchayat office, Ambedkar Colony, Malikaparambu, Fishermen Colony, and Gonduparambu,” said Anila Sebastine, vice president of the panchayat representing the North Chellanam ward.

“A family gets only five to six water pots each when there is supply of water in tankers. Though water tankers with larger capacity [36,000 kl to 45,000 kl] have been deployed by the authorities, there is a shortage of water tankers with lesser capacity [1,000 kl to 6,000 kl]. We need such tankers to reach out to the interior areas,” she added.

Shimla Josy, member representing Fishermen colony, said acute water scarcity continued as people were forced to buy bottled water to meet their drinking and cooking requirements. “There are around 450 families in the ward, and the issue cannot be resolved if we continue to supply water in tankers with 12,000 kl capacity. On Thursday, we got a tanker only around 9.30 p.m.,” she said.

Vishnu Raj, Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, said a control room had been set up at the Veli ground to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in the affected areas. “The plan is to deploy four tankers, having capacity of 45,000 kl each, at the ground and distribute water in smaller tankers to the interior areas. The centralised distribution system from the control room will start from around 7 a.m. on Saturday, and a real-time assessment of the requirement and the delivery in tankers will be done on a regular basis,” he added.

The control room is manned by officials from various departments including police, Revenue, Kerala Water Authority, Motor Vehicles department and representatives of various local bodies.

Councillors protest

Meanwhile, councillors of the Kochi Corporation staged a protest in front of the Kerala Water Authority office by cooking rice without water. Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the Corporation council, opened the protest meeting. M.G. Aristotle presided.