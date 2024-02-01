Interim Budget welcomed for continuity but MSMEs, farmers’ groups air concern

February 01, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The interim Union Budget has been widely hailed as one of continuity, where the focus is on rural housing, power generation, tourism development, research, women empowerment, and infrastructure building.

However, representatives of MSMEs and farmers’ groups have expressed disappointment over being overlooked in several areas of their concern.

President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Job V. Job said there was a feeling that the interim Budget would be a populist one with the 2024 elections round the corner, with lots of sops and giveaways, but it was a balanced one and with continuity in focus.

The “pleasant surprise” was that the government kept on its path of fiscal discipline, keeping the deficit in check, and even aiming to bring it down to 5.1% next year and 4.6% by 2026.

The Kerala State Small Industries Association felt that the interim Budget had not given enough consideration to MSMEs. While the tourism, start-up, infrastructure and farm sectors had been given due consideration, MSMEs had not been given sufficient consideration, it said.

Farmers’ group Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh said the interim Budget had no creative elements in it. It welcomed the move to provide free solar panel installations in one crore houses. However, the claim that four crore farmers had benefited from free crop insurance was a hollow one. V. C. Sebastian, south India convener of the farmers’ Sangh, said the Budget had not considered crops that faced a crisis, including rubber plantations.

The Finance Minister presented the interim budget with no changes in the direct and indirect tax proposals. Capital expenditure outlay has increased by 11.1%, with a major focus on railways, airports, defence, education and health sectors, among others. Proposals to boost dairy development, aquaculture, and housing schemes for the middle class are welcome moves, said Ramakrishnan T.B., MD and CEO, Sharewealth Securities Ltd.

Gold traders had requested the government ahead of the interim budget to consider reduction in import duty from 15% to 4% and for providing 4% interest on gold held by the people for reuse. However, the requests have not been considered, said S. Abdul Nazar, national director of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

Thomas Joseph K., executive vice president and chief business officer, South Indian Bank, said there is enough evidence that the government will continue its promise to deliver economic growth. For starters, the record capex of ₹11.1 lakh crore is heartening. The proposed improvements to the transport infrastructure corridor through the Gati Shakti intervention will boost economic activity across the country.

The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the proposals and announcements with focus on infrastructure, economic growth and maintaining fiscal discipline. The government’s plan to spend over $134 billion on infrastructure in 2024-25, marking an 11% increase compared to the current year, will stimulate economic growth.

M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman, FICCI Kerala State Council, said the interim budget is deep-rooted on the fundamentals of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ for the comprehensive development of society. It is a careful balance between current investment rate and fiscal discipline.