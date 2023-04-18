Interim arrangement to incinerate five tonnes of non-biodegradable waste at KEIL

April 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The district administration has drawn up an interim arrangement with the Ambalamedu-based Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL), a common biomedical waste treatment plant, for incinerating five tonnes of non-biodegradable waste a day as part of a plan to clear waste accumulated along roads in the city.

The move comes in the wake of a decision taken at a high-level meeting held last week for the immediate disposal of around 200 metric tonnes of accumulated waste. The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister for Industries and attended by Additional Chief Secretaries for Environment and the Local Self-Government department (LSGD).

However, the Kochi Corporation has found the disposal of five tonnes of waste a day too little at too high a cost to serve the purpose of clearing accumulated waste at the earliest. Hence, it has decided not to avail itself of the KEIL facility for the time being.

“In the aftermath of the Brahmapuram fire, nearly 1,000 tonnes of waste had accumulated along roads. We had managed to clear around 800 tonnes and were looking to dispose of the rest in one go. But KEIL was willing to handle only five tonnes a day. Instead, we are now focused on dispatching at least 50 tonnes to cement factories and recyclers in a day. Only, if we fall short of that target will we opt the KEIL facility,” said M. Babu Abdul Khadeer, Corporation Secretary.

KEIL chief executive officer N.K. Pillai said the company had a spare capacity of only five tonnes after disposing of 10 to 11 tonnes of biomedical waste a day from hospitals across six districts. “We had agreed to an interim arrangement, which was supposed to come into effect on Monday though it did not happen. Even the disposal of five tonnes a day may not be possible always since we will have to shut down our facility at times since it operates on a very high temperature. We also cannot store waste alongside hazardous biomedical waste,” he said.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the arrangement with KEIL would remain an option which would be availed of after assessing the situation. The emphasis is on increasing the outflow of waste to cement factories and recyclers, he added.

The Corporation claimed that except for Mattancherry, KSRTC bus stand, and Pachalam, waste accumulated along roads had been more or less removed. “We could have collected and disposed of even 1,000 tonnes of waste a day had the public cooperated and did not dump mixed and unclean waste along roads. As it is, we have to bring waste from the dumping sites to our 25 collection points and do an elaborate segregation before handing it over to the agencies engaged,” said Mr. Khadeer.