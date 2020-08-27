Interactive platform for Cusat students launched

Third year students of the School of Engineering (SOE) at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have launched an “SOE Uncut” initiative to bring back campus memories as students continue to be at their homes due to the pandemic crisis.

The idea is to unite students who are pursuing their studies through online classes, away from campus and friends. Many students who stay alone at home experience a lot of stress, according to the organisers.

SOE Uncut was launched on August 14 through various social media platforms. The first episode of “Farewell to Senior Students”, who did not get a proper farewell for their four-year-long college days, will be released on August 29. The aim is to revive the campus memories through interesting discussions and artwork. A website on the project will be launched soon.